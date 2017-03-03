Bizarre game of hide and seek for healthcare bill on Capitol Hil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bizarre game of hide and seek for healthcare bill on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKOW) -- As drama continues over healthcare on Capitol Hill, there was a bizarre game of hide and seek for the new bill Thursday.

As the bill was reportedly being drafted in private, Republican and Democratic lawmakers stormed the halls trying to get a copy of the bill. "I would like to have the copy of the bill," demanded Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ken.). "Are you telling me I cannot see it?"

"I am being told I cannot have a copy” said Paul. "I am being told I should sit back and take it ... I think it should be done in the open." That “secret” room was eventually found, but no bill.

It can be common for really complex legislation to be worked on in private; Democrats did it years ago when the Affordable Care Act was being drafted. The game of hide and seek though isn't nearly as common.

Republican lawmakers say the bill will be done by the end of the weekend.

