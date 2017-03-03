Spring Outlook appears mild

MADISON (WKOW) -- Meteorological Spring began on March 1st (astronomical spring will begin on March 20) so the 27 Storm Track Meteorologists are going through the data from winter and also examining the outlooks released by the Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

For meteorological winter (D-F), the average temperature was above normal by 4.6 degrees and snowfall was just about an inch below normal (recall the snowy start to December). Five consecutive days in February broke the high temperature records for those dates and the average temp for that month was more than nine degrees above normal. That tied for the 4th warmest February since records have been kept since 1883.

Looking ahead by way of the Spring Outlook we can expect to be warmer and wetter than average.

"Normal" is used to describe the average of a certain value (temperature, precip, etc) over the course of 30 years. A 30 year average is considered to be representative of that period's climate.