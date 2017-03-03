2 counties work together to arrest man charged with attempted ho - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 counties work together to arrest man charged with attempted homicide

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Grant County man was arrested after a shots fired incident in Lafayette County.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 8 Thursday night, officials got a transfer call from Grant County officials that something had happened on Penny Benton Rd. in White Oaks Spring in Lafayette County.

A woman called saying that during the incident, there was a gunshot. 

Lafayette County authorities say Grant County officials arrested 59-year-old David Arnold Heisz of Bagley, Wisconsin at his home.  He was taken to the Lafayette County jail.  He is being held on attempted homicide, false imprisonment, and battery charges.

