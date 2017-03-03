Pence dismisses town hall criticism at Wisconsin stop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing people at Republican town halls across the country who have spoken out in support of the national health care law.

Pence said in an invitation-only speech in Wisconsin on Friday that "Despite the best efforts of some activists at some town halls around the country, the American people know Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go."

Pence's comments generated applause from about 350 workers at Blain Supply in Janesville, Wisconsin. The agricultural supply company is based in Janesville, hometown of House Speaker Paul Ryan.

About 50 protesters greeted Pence and Ryan outside the distribution center as the motorcade drove by.

Ryan is working with House Republicans and the Trump administration on a repeal and replacement plan for the health care law. Pence says Trump and Ryan have a close partnership that will benefit Americans "for generations to come."