Free estate planning clinic, "Wills for Heroes," in Madison Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're a first responder or know someone who is, you'll want to know about a free estate planning clinic that's being offered tomorrow in Madison.

Through Wisconsin's Wills for Heroes program, volunteer attorneys, notaries and witnesses serve in clinics scheduled at the request of first responder organizations around the state. At these events, volunteer lawyers prepare wills and other basic estate planning documents at no charge for eligible first responders and their spouses or domestic partners.

Attorney coordinator Wes Taylor, of the law firm Foley & Lardner LLP, says lawyers meet with first responders on an individual basis, review the estate planning questionnaires completed by them and generate their estate planning documents with the use of a laptop and HotDocs, a document assembly program.

Wills for Heroes in Wisconsin is sponsored by the State Bar of Wisconsin pro bono program with support from Foley & Lardner LLP, LexisNexis, HotDocs and the State Bar of Wisconsin's Young Lawyers Division.

Saturday's clinic happens from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM at 2120 Rimrock Rd in Madison, WI 53713

