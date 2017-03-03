UWPD arrests campus burglary suspect, still looking for others - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UWPD arrests campus burglary suspect, still looking for others

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is crediting help from the community in arresting a woman who they believe committed a series of campus burglaries. They're still looking for one other suspect and also want to talk to a "person of interest"  in the crimes, too. 

The thefts involved electronics and credit cards being taken from unlocked offices over the past two weeks.  

A news release Friday afternoon says campus police arrested Chanell M. Cousins, 20, of Madison Friday afternoon. She faces tentative charges of burglary and being party to a crime.

Through surveillance, UWPD Spokesman Marc Lovicott says the department has also identified the suspect they're still looking for as 19-year-old Malcolm Owens of Madison.  He currently has a warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating his probation on a previous burglary case. 

Lovicott says the department is also looking for a third suspect, but they've not identified him. His photo is also shown. 

UWPD says if you have any information on Owen or the person of interest, you should call 9-1-1 immediately or the UWPD at 608-264-2677.  Lovicott also says the department would like to thank the community for its help with this case thus far. 

