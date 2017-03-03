Madison attorney will run for Democratic Party chair

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Madison attorney says he's running for the state Democratic Party's leadership post.

Eric Finch issued a news release Friday saying he'll challenge current party Chairwoman Martha Laning at the party's June convention. Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy has said he'll run against Laning as well.

Laning is seeking re-election despite Democrats' poor showing in the November elections, which saw Donald Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since Ronald Reagan in 1984 and the GOP expand its legislative majorities.

Finch said he's running because he's fed up with Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic "insiders" who he says have failed to fight back against Walker's signature law stripping most public workers of their union rights.