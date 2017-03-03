Vice President visits Janesville, promises health care reform

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- With campaign-like fervor, Vice President Mike Pence told workers from a Janesville plant Friday the Trump administration is serious about taking steps to bolster the economy, and reshape health care.



"I'm going to make you a promise: you heard the President say it, and give direction to the Congress, and it's going to be happening in just a few days, we're going to repeal Obamacare once and for all," Vice President Pence told a crowd of nearly four hundred at Blain's Farm and Fleet's supply center..



The Vice President's address took place just days after President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress, and in the home town of Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who joined the vice president for the event.



Before Vice President Pence appeared at the company's conference center, he conducted a listening session at the facility with invited, local farmers and small businesspersons.



One of them was Edmund Halabi, who owns Italian House restaurant in Janesville. Halabi says he commented on the Affordable Care Act during the listening session, as he has regretfully seen workers left with poor, health care options. "Some of them are even saying, 'I'd rather pay the penalty (for foregoing health insurance) than buy the insurance today," Halabi says.



"He's a great employer, a great success story here in Janesville," Vice President Pence said. "But he talked about the weight Obamacare has placed on his own business."



Halabi says he worries small businesses where workers access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act will see more employees leave for larger companies and their employer-sponsored health plans.



While the vice president promised a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, he referenced few details of any replacement plan, with the exception of guaranteeing people with pre-existing, health conditions will continue to be insured. The Act requires all adults to obtain health insurance, prevents any applicant from being excluded because of health history, and establishes health care exchanges where consumers can shop for health insurance, and receive subsidies to help pay for plans if their income is limited. Vice President Pence noted health care premium payments since the enactment of the Affordable Care Act have risen significantly, although the number of Americans with health insurance has also risen.



Vice President Pence also said President Trump's executive orders and other actions have already boosted the economy, including scaling back some regulations.



"We all try to take of our people, we all try to take care of our customers, we all give back to our communities, but some of the burden of the unnecessary regulations makes it really tough to do," says Blain's Farm & Fleet Chief Executive Officer Jane Blain Gilbertson.



Vice President Pence's Janesville visit also included Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and was part of Midwest stops that included Ohio.