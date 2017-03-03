Season ends for Cap City Cougars - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Season ends for Cap City Cougars

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team, also known as the Cap City Cougars, fought until the end. However, they just could not get the puck in the net. The Cougars fall to D.C. Everest co-op 1-0 in the WIAA state semifinals. Maggie Plaza scored the only goal.

The Cougars were making just their second appearance in the state tournament. They finish the season with a 20-4-2 record.

