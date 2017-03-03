GOP lawmaker continues push for tougher drunk driving laws

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Jim Ott (R-Mequon) is used to facing long odds when it comes to getting his drunk-driving legislation through the state legislature and on to Gov. Scott Walker's desk for a signature.



But the Ozaukee County lawmaker turned a corner in 2016, and is hoping to build off of that momentum this year.



Last year, Rep. Ott saw his bill to make fourth-offense OWI a felony both passed by the legislature and signed into law - a major accomplishment for a state that has been resistant to tougher enforcement measures.



Rep. Ott is pitching three more OWI-related bills in 2017.



One would set a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of OWI Homicide.



"There are cases where people have been convicted of Homicide OWI and they get a one or two-year incarceration sentence," said Rep. Ott. "It's devastating enough for the families, so this is kind of adding insult to injury."



Another bill would increase the mandatory minimum sentences for 5th and 6th offense OWI from 6 to 18 months.



Finally, Rep. Ott is seeking to close a loophole in state law regarding interlock ignition devices.



For any first-offense OWI with a blood-alcohol level above .15, a person is required to install an interlock ignition device on their car - once their driver's license is restored. If they fail to do so, they face additional charges.



However, if that same person drives without a license and gets pulled over - they are only charged with driving without a license.



Rep. Ott wants to change the law so that anyone who is supposed to have an ignition interlock device once they get their license back also faces a charge for driving without one, if they choose to also drive without a license.



Rep. Ott said he expects all three bills to get a public hearing in the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice March 23rd.

