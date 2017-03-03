Second fatal shooting in four days by deputies in north central - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Second fatal shooting in four days by deputies in north central WI

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (AP) -- A fatal shooting by a Marathon County sheriff's deputy in Rib Mountain is the second deadly encounter between law enforcement and a suspect in north central Wisconsin in four days.

The state Department of Justice says authorities negotiated with a suspect for more than two hours Thursday after responding to a report of a hostage situation in Rib Mountain, near Wausau. Officials have not released details on what caused a deputy to fatally shoot 33-year-old John Hall.

The incident Thursday follows the fatal shooting earlier this week by a Lincoln County deputy. Shawn Igers was fatally shot Monday in Corning. Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger on Friday said Deputy Sam Steckbauer is on standard administrative leave during an investigation.

Authorities say the deputy had returned Igers' gunfire.

