Fitzgerald still pondering US Senate - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitzgerald still pondering US Senate

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Scott Fitzgerald Sen. Scott Fitzgerald

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he's still thinking about challenging Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year. Fitzgerald is among a number of Republicans considering a run.

Other potential candidates include state Sen. Leah Vukmir, businessman Eric Hovde and Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Fitzgerald said last month that Republicans must avoid a crowded primary field. He added that he would defer to U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who was also considering a run. Duffy announced days later that he wouldn't enter the race.

Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday he's still pondering running. He said he doesn't have a timeline for making a decision but Vukmir has an "awesome" profile and would make an "awesome" senator.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.