Republicans target faculty's deal with Planned Parenthood

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican lawmakers want to prohibit University of Wisconsin employees from performing abortions or providing services at facilities where abortions are performed other than hospitals.

Rep. Andre Jacque and Sen. Chris Kapenga are circulating a bill targeting an arrangement between Planned Parenthood and the University of Wisconsin in which faculty members work part-time at the organization's Madison clinic.

The agreement between some physicians from the university's medical school and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has been in place since 2012 and renews automatically every year unless terminated. The agreement notes the physicians will provide family planning, disease screening and surgery services to patients in exchange for an hourly fee.

Spokeswomen for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and UW Health did not immediately respond to several questions, including whether these surgeries include abortions.