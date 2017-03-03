Man accused of using card skimming devices fails to appear in court

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man accused of skimming credit card information in Jefferson County is missing.

Authorities are searching for Dunieski Santana Moreno. He is one of three men accused of using car skimming devices at gas pumps at a Fort Atkinson Gas Station.

A warrant was issued for Santana-Moreno's arrest after he failed to appear in court this week. He was supposed to attend alongside Yasmani Moleiro Sardinas and Liandry Alfonso Palaez.

Along with the warrant, a judge also revoked Santa-Moreno's bail.