Man accused of using card skimming devices fails to appear in co - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of using card skimming devices fails to appear in court

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man accused of skimming credit card information in Jefferson County is missing.

Authorities are searching for Dunieski Santana Moreno. He is one of three men accused of using car skimming devices at gas pumps at a Fort Atkinson Gas Station.

A warrant was issued for Santana-Moreno's arrest after he failed to appear in court this week. He was supposed to attend alongside Yasmani Moleiro Sardinas and Liandry Alfonso Palaez.

Along with the warrant, a judge also revoked Santa-Moreno's bail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.