Dodge County Sheriff's Office amping up patrol presence at Pop's Eatery after criminal activity concerns

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says something has to be done about Pop's Eatery, in Beaver Dam.

The Sheriff is worried about recent violence there, so he is increasing patrol Saturday night around the area.

"It's our hope that this will be a proactive solution to the problems." Sheriff Schmidt said after one particular incident where a crowd grew rowdy back in February. The party brawl eventually escalated into a four-person shooting in Madison.

"You can walk through and smell the drugs," Sheriff Schmidt said about his concerns. He says he's working with Beaver Dam to recommend some sort of disciplinary action.

"If this kind of activity continues and we continue to have problems here, then the business needs to go."

But Pop's owner Musa Hajdini says his restaurant is being targeted.

"I do not support criminals, I do not support drugs, I'm very against it," Hajdini said.

The owner worries the Sheriff's crackdown will take away his business.

"I have to have my parties here to survive," Hajdini said.

While Sheriff Schmidt isn't against the events; he just doesn't want dangerous activity in Beaver Dam.

"It's simply about the criminal presence, and when we know a criminal element will be present, law enforcement will be as well," he added.

