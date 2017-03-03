Waukesha North Defeats Sun Prairie 5-4 in Overtime

Nine total goals were required to settle a WIAA Boys State Hockey Tournament semifinal game Friday night. Waukesha North advanced with a 5-4 overtime win against Sun Prairie Friday night at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Cardinals scored first and lead 1-0 after the first period.

The second period, belonged to the Waukesha North. The Wings scored three unanswered goals for a 3-1 lead.

In the third period, Sun Prairie scored three goals of their own, including a game tying score from Kyle Hagerman to force overtime at 4-4.

In overtime, Garrett Wilderman scored a break away, game winning goal for the Wings in the 5-4 win to advance to the state championship game on Saturday.