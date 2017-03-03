Father charged with shooting son over heroin use remains free on bail

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The father accused of shooting his son over the son's heroin use will remain out of jail.

Richard Matte had his first court appearance Friday.

In the 9-1-1 call, the Greenfield man said he shot his son in the arm on accident.

He told police he was just trying to scare the 27 year old, because he was fed up with his son's drug use.

Matte's attorney reiterated that view Friday.

"It's a horrendous experience, it's something that puts tremendous stress on relationships and marriages and family. And I have no doubt that was happening here in this case," said Anthony Cotton.

Matte faces one felony count of recklessly endangering safety.

He posted $15,000 bail Friday.