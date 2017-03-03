Snow circles appear outside Madison business - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Workers at CUNA Mutual in Madison came to work to see an interesting sight outside their window.
Snow circles appeared on the lawn outside their building on Mineral Point Road.

It turns out the circles were the work of a former CUNA employee, who came out overnight and used the snow as a canvass for his artistic ability.

"He did it by himself and he used nothing more than his hiking boots to make all the designs. and it's quite a feat, especially in the dark, so. It's a beautiful piece of art. we thank him for it," said CUNA Mutual spokesman Phil Tschudy.

He says the circle-maker based his designs on the work of Simon Beck, a European artist known for his snow art.

