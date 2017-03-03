Piece of Packers history is added to HOF

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A long-lost piece of Packers history has found its way back home.

It's a 95 year old piece of paper; the original franchise certificate issued by the National Football League, to the Green Bay Packers back in 1923 when the team became a community owned organization.

Marinette native Chris Nerat and his business partner bought it at an auction for almost $20,000.

"Everybody knows the Packers as owned by the community and this was the birth of the Packers being owned by the community. And everyone knows that the Packers are the most historic football franchise in the world so this is the beginning of it all basically," he told WBAY.

Nerat will give the Packers a high resolution copy of the certificate to display in the Hall of Fame.