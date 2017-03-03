UCP Celebrity Gala 2017

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday was a big night for a local non-profit.

United Cerebral Palsy held its 30th annual celebrity gala at the Edgewater Hotel.

It's the organization's biggest fundraiser in which it brings in local celebrities, like our own chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Dani Maxwell, as dinner servers.

UCP helps people with cerebral palsy and a range of others in the community.

"We are in people's homes serving them, in the community. we have a birth to 3 program, youth resources, respite, and adult services program. so we span all generations," said UCP's Ellen Breunig.

UCP of Greater Dane County supports about 1,600 people with disabilities each year.