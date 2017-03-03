Business owners in Wisconsin Dells frustrated after WisDOT cancels highway plan

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Several owners of some of the biggest attractions in Wisconsin Dells are heated after the state's Department of Transportation decided to scrap a plan to fix traffic congestion on the interstate, after spending $3.5-million studying the project.

There was once two separate plans. The agency was in the midst of studying a project regarding I-39/90/94 from Madison to Portage. That plan would've included a bypass that prompted concerns from farmers about losing their land. The second study looked at expanding I-90/94 from Portage to Wisconsin Dells.

"Starting at exit 85, we have stop and go traffic and people just sit and sit and sit," said Tom Diehl, the owner of the Tommy Bartlett Ski Shows and also the president of the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions.

He says the stretch of road, roughly 18 miles long, between Portage and Wisconsin Dells is a headache for travelers, especially during the summer weekends.

"There's reason to expand the lanes but there's not a reason to be studying a bypass corridor through Portage or Poynette or wherever they were talking about doing it," Diehl said.

He says the state already had approval for expanding the two-lane stretch of highway to three lanes.

He's not the only one who's upset. Dan Gavinski is the general manager of Original Wisconsin Ducks and Dells Boat Tours. He thinks the multi-million dollar study was a waste of money.

"Great disappointment," he said as he reacted to the cancellation. "It's a project that we needed here in the Wisconsin Dells."

But the DOT days it's not a state priority at the time. Instead, the department is focusing on maintaining and preserving what they already have.

In a statement, WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said in part, "We recognize the importance of this corridor to the economy, and we fully intend to make needed preservation and maintenance improvements to keep people moving safely and efficiently."

But to business owners like Diehl and Gavinski, the state is just kicking the can down the road.

"Wisconsin Dells is just going to continue to expand and it's going to put more pressure on the highway system and we're gonna need the widening of the roads," Gavinski said.

"We're a fragile industry. People go where they feel safe and where they're well taken care of and the infrastructure of roads is critical," Diehl added.

Meanwhile, the state's DOT says the millions of dollars put into the study won't go to waste. Instead, the data collected will be used towards projects that will replace old and crippled bridges over the Wisconsin River.

*****

WisDOT's Full Statement:

"In an effort to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, I have directed WisDOT staff to reevaluate and reprioritize all state highway projects. The cancellation of two studies (I-39/90/94 Madison to Portage and I-90/94 Portage to Wisconsin Dells) is a result of this effort. We did not make this decision hastily nor take it lightly. Upon review, it was determined that, at this time, planning for reconstruction or expansion outside of the planning horizon would be wasteful. We listened to hundreds of people whose businesses, farms and homes would have been impacted and were concerned about how their livelihoods and property would be affected, and we heard them. We recognize the importance of this corridor to the economy, and we fully intend to make needed preservation and maintenance improvements to keep people moving safely and efficiently. The study data collected so far will not be wasted. Rather, it will be put to good use in our efforts to replace bridges over the Wisconsin River – something that is very much needed. And the money the department would have spent to continue these studies will now go toward studies needed to replace those bridges and other more pressing needs."