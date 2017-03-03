Bucks use strong start, finish to beat Clippers 112-101

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks nearly squandered an early 23-point lead before finishing strong in a 112-101 victory over the turnover-prone Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Greg Monroe also had 24 points for the Bucks. They watched their early edge dwindle to 77-74 late in the third quarter following four 3s in the period by Chris Paul.

But the Bucks reasserted control with a 15-2 run for a 92-76 lead with about 9 minutes left, capped by Antetokounmpo's driving dunk past Blake Griffin, and Jason Terry's open 3 from the corner.

Milwaukee also used a 20-2 run over the final 4:33 of the first quarter to open a 19-point lead at halftime.

Mistakes crippled the Clippers throughout the night. Los Angeles had a season-high 23 turnovers, including 16 in the first half.