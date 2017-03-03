Stoughton takes down Menomonee Falls, head back to finals with Kaukauna

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) --- For the third straight year, Stoughton High will go head to head with their biggest rivals and three-time champs Kaukauna in the Division 1 State Team Wrestling finals.

The Vikings had to get through Menomonee Falls first in Friday's semifinals but they did so quickly. The Vikings jumped out to an early lead by winning their first three matches.

In 145, Garrett Model defeated Ben Heitman in 1:18, followed by Luke Geister-Jones victory in the 152 weight class with a 6-2 decision over Henry Hansen, before Tyler Dow took down Brett Umbs in less than a minutes in the 160 class.

Gavin Miller would be the next winner in the 182 class with a fall 1:51 into his matchup with Jon Thomas.

Menomonee Falls would win their next two battles on the mat before heavyweight Aodan Marshall won a 5-1 decision over Logan Fallon.

The Vikings would close out the semi's with wins by Hunter Lewis (106), Dante Steinmetz (113), and Cade Spilde (138).

Stoughton had made it to the state finals the previous two years, each time falling to Kaukauna.