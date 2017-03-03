State Supreme Court to hear Madison golf pros' lawsuit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Supreme Court to hear Madison golf pros' lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court will take up a lawsuit filed against the City of Madison by four former golf pros.

Madison's city council decided to replace the four men with assistant pros and unionized workers at the city's four golf courses in 2012.

The golf pros filed a lawsuit, claiming they were fired without reason or notice.

