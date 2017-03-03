Decision on guns on Madison buses due Tuesday from Supreme Court - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Decision on guns on Madison buses due Tuesday from Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Next week, we'll find out the state supreme court's ruling about carrying guns on Madison buses.
Metro Transit policy bans guns.
The gun rights group, "Wisconsin Carry" filed a lawsuit, saying the ban violates the state's concealed carry law.
The court's decision will be released on Tuesday.

