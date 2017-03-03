UWPD arrests one of two burglary suspects - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UWPD arrests one of two burglary suspects

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police say they've caught one of two  suspects  in a string of burglaries over the last two weeks.
    UWPD reports they arrested 20 year old Chanell M. Cousins of Madison Friday afternoon.
    Police say tips from the public helped them find Cousins and they hope the same will happen in their search for 19 year old Malcolm Owens of Madison.
    Any information can go to UWPD at 608-264-2677.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.