UWPD arrests one of two burglary suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison police say they've caught one of two suspects in a string of burglaries over the last two weeks.

UWPD reports they arrested 20 year old Chanell M. Cousins of Madison Friday afternoon.

Police say tips from the public helped them find Cousins and they hope the same will happen in their search for 19 year old Malcolm Owens of Madison.

Any information can go to UWPD at 608-264-2677.