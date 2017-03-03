Gay rights activist talks about importance of "When We Rise"

Outreach Executive Director Steve Starkey discusses the importance of "When We Rise"

MADISON (WKOW) --- The series finale of the ABC mini-series "When We Rise" wrapped up Friday night.

The four-part special event chronicled the triumphs and setbacks of gay men and women fighting for equality in America in the 20th century.

The show has caught the attention of many people in the LGBTQ community, including Steve Starkey, Outreach Executive Director.

"Wisconsin was the first state in the United States to have a gay rights law. And so part of what I did was work on was political activism to try to get that law passed."

Starkey said he became an activist for gay rights shortly after coming out in the early 1980s.

"At that time, there were very few people that were out. There were very few businesses that were supportive of LGBTQ rights. It was a real taboo kind of subject."

So watching the mini-series "When We Rise" hit close to home for the 64-year-old.

"The part about where they were talking about the political organizing that was happening in San Francisco, we were doing that kind of work here in Wisconsin."

Starkey said he became emotional during the movie, remembering old friends who died during the early days of the AIDS crisis.

"Being emotional in terms of the AIDS quilt. In terms of the people, people who were dying in the early days."

Starkey believes the timing of the series is important.

"Because it educates the young LGBTQ population it kind of remind of older population what we went through. It's a good historical kind of record. And it also educates the public about our struggles, about the civil rights."

Starkey said shows like "When We Rise" are more important than ever, given the recent actions by the Trump administration.

“With the new administration in Washington, they're talking about rolling back LGBTQ rights, trying to rescind some of the laws that have already been passed.”