Monona Grove boys beat Portage in WIAA regionals - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Monona Grove boys beat Portage in WIAA regionals

MONONA (WKOW) -

The Monona Grove boys basketball team beat Portage 82-57 in WIAA regional play. The Silver Eagles advance to face Stoughton on Saturday. Monona Grove will travel to Stoughton at 7 p.m.

