National Day of Unplugging this weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

National Day of Unplugging this weekend

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Time to disconnect! March 3-4 is National Day of Unplugging.

It started Friday at sundown and ends at sundown Saturday. The goal is for people to put down the tech and be more present with one another.

Dana Arnold from the app Screen Time was on Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend to talk about how the app can help families cut down on tech time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.