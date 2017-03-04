Janesville Police: pedestrian hurt by intoxicated driver

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Janesville police tell Channel 27 News this afternoon that the pedestrian hit in this incident remains hospitalized in intensive care. His name or other information is not being released.

******

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 46-year-old Janesville woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she reportedly hit a man while driving under the influence.

According to a release from the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of E. Court St. and S. Wisconsin St. a little after 2:45 a.m., with the report that a car had hit someone walking. When they got there, they found a severely hurt, unresponsive 56-year-old man lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital.

Police conducted sobriety tests on the driver, Michelle Kremske, which she reportedly failed. Kremske was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and is being held at the Rock County Jail until her initial court appearance.