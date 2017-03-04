Madison firefighters extinguish east side furniture store fire

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison firefighters responded to the Slumberland Furniture Store at 2201 East Springs Dr. today just before 9:00 am to find the building filled with smoke.

A news release from the department says the call originally came in as a water flow report from the building's sprinkler system, but crews found the building filled with smoke when they arrived. The store wasn't opened at the time.

Firefighters followed the sound of the flowing water to the back of the building as the smoke made it hard to see. They found several pieces of furniture on fire and quickly extinguished the flames. The fire was controlled by 9:10 a.m.

Due to the size of the 50,000 square foot building, crews brought in the airboat shared by MFD and Dane County to help ventilate the store. The airboat was positioned at a loading dock area at the rear of the building and officials say it dramatically increased the ventilation of the entire building.

Investigators say a preliminary determination shows an electrical fault may have caused the fire. Damages are still being calculated.