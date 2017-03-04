Head of state veterans home at King reassigned amid turmoil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Head of state veterans home at King reassigned amid turmoil

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The head of the Wisconsin veterans home at King has been reassigned amid reports of declining quality at the facility.
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Daniel Zimmerman announced Friday that Jim Knight is moving to the position of Fiscal Compliance Auditor, where he'll provide financial oversight for all three of the state's veterans homes.

Knight has led the King home since 2013. Deputy commandant Shannon Hardel will serve as interim commandant while a search for a new leader is underway.

Zimmerman says the changes are part of his ongoing assessment of veterans homes operations.

In a separate issue, the Wisconsin State Journal reports the Department of Administration is investigating a veterans affairs employee who failed to release public records relating to a potentially hazardous liquid oxygen leak at King.
