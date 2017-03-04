Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

The I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is based in Glenview. The Illinois health department says the company is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases have been linked to the nut-free product in five states outside Illinois.

Public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

The health department recommends people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company's SoyNut Butter.