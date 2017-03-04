Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Peanut butter substitute recalled after E. coli outbreak

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A peanut butter substitute sold by an Illinois company is being recalled because 12 cases of E. coli have been linked to the product.

The I.M. Health SoyNut Butter Co . is based in Glenview. The Illinois health department says the company is voluntarily recalling its SoyNut Butter products.

E. coli cases have been linked to the nut-free product in five states outside Illinois.

Public health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says some E. coli infections are mild but others may be life-threatening. Young children are particularly vulnerable.

The health department recommends people not eat any variety or size of I.M. Healthy-brand SoyNut Butter products or granola coated with the company's SoyNut Butter.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.