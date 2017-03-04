Pulse nightclub victims' fund will make second payout - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pulse nightclub victims' fund will make second payout

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre and families of the victims will receive a second payout from the OneOrlando Fund.

 According to an Orlando Sentinel report (http://bit.ly/2m8NvEQ ), the fund's board of directors decided late Friday to distribute $1.3 million in additional contributions made since September.

The fund already has distributed $29.5 million for 305 claims. The city of Orlando created the fund to help the families of 49 people killed and patrons who were inside the club when Omar Mateen opened fire June 12. Mateen was killed by police.

Fund officials said Friday that five families are still fighting in court over who will get compensated.

Board members said the new payout will follow the same formula as the first, with the most money going to the families of the deceased.
 

