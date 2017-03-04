Former Wisconsin governor's book focuses on Alzheimer's

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber is on a mission to help caregivers avoid the pitfalls that come with caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Schreiber has written a book, which chronicles his journey caring for his wife, called "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver."

Schreiber said he developed a series of symptoms, such as shortness of breath, fluid around his lungs and other maladies, as he cared for his wife when she began suffering from Alzheimer's in 2008. Doctors couldn't diagnose a cause of his health problems.

Schreiber said he's worried many medical professionals, health care workers and employers aren't aware of the toll Alzheimer's disease takes on families, particularly family members who are caregivers.

