All Dressed Up helps girls get ready for prom for free

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly a thousand teenagers are getting some help to make sure they can celebrate an important night without breaking the bank.

The Junior League of Madison hosted the annual "All Dressed Up" event Saturday at Madison College.

It aims to help families in need make sure girls have everything they need for prom, from make-up and hair, to picking out the perfect dress.

"We hear all kinds of stories about the struggles people are going through and we don't think those circumstances should keep them from enjoying their prom," says Cammie Sorensen, president of the Junior League.

Organizers say more than 400 girls registered in advance and even more showed up Saturday for the event.