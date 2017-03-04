Rep. Sensenbrenner holds well-attended Lake Mills Town Hall

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- Even as some lawmakers are skipping or canceling town halls, Republican Representative Jim Sensenbrenner spent Saturday afternoon with people in Jefferson County at the Lake Mills City Hall.

"I think we're gonna have a very vigorous debate." the Congressman told the more than 200 constituents in attendance.

He spoke of everything from the Russia hacking controversy to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"Within the next four or five years, with projections, there would be no way that Obamacare could work," he told a crowd who would hold up 'agree' and 'disagree' signs during the discussion.

Lake Mills Police Chief Patrick Matuszewski says the town hall was a calm and kind bunch. "The people have been very good, they're expressing their freedom of speech but everyone has been behaving themselves quite well," he said about an event he's been working to plan for two weeks.

Many were grateful Rep. Sensenbrenner came as other Congressman avoid their citizens. "We respect that so much about him," Leo Kuchek said.

But others think it's just what he needs to do. "I don't think it's brave, I think it's his job," Cristel Stueckrad said.

In February, his office says the lawmaker led the House of Representatives in hosting the highest number of town hall events.

