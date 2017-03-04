Run/walk raises money for refugees in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Madison are supporting immigrants and an organization that helps bring refugees to our area.

Money raised at the Freeze for Food run/walk Saturday at Vilas Park is going to a group called Open Doors for Refugees, which helps find homes for refugees.

Volunteers say with uncertainty on travel based on the president's actions, they're focusing on support for the refugees who have already moved to Madison.

"While we are waiting for this whole crisis to be settled out, we are focusing, refocusing somewhat, on advocacy because we really want refugees and immigrants to continue coming to America," says volunteer Madeline Uraneck.

These volunteers just started resettling refugees in Madison last year, but that halted after the president signed his executive orders in January.