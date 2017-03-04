Run/walk raises money for refugees in Madison

A 61-year-old Cazenovia man was found deceased after being pinned under a tractor.More >>
Name of DeForest man killed in motorcycle crash released.More >>
Authorities say an 83-year-old Madison man died Sunday evening after becoming trapped beneath a wheel of his car.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging a South Carolina company tricked Wisconsin residents into renting uninhabitable properties.More >>
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police on scene of a crash on northbound US 151 at Windsor Street. Police currently have all northbound lanes of US 151 shut down and are asking motorists to find alternate routes. Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Police also saying there were injuries involved although the extent of those injuries isn't known right now. We'll keep you updated as more info becomes available.More >>
