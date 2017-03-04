Zonta Zing supports groups putting an end to domestic violence - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Zonta Zing supports groups putting an end to domestic violence

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local organization is going back in time to end violence against women.

Zonta Club of Madison hosted the annual Zonta Zing Saturday night. The disco-themed party raises money for the group that supports local organizations that work to cut back on domestic violence and empower women.

"We raise money for the needs that are already in our community so we bring like-minded people together who are all committed and want to do service work, hands on things for organizations that already exist in the community," says president Nancy McCulley.

Organizers are hoping to raise at least $10-thousand dollars.

27 News anchor Amber Noggle got dressed up to host the event at Turner Hall.

