Kaukauna tops Stoughton in D1 finals, Stratford defeats Fennimore in D3 championship

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The third time was not the charm as Kaukauna topped Stoughton 35-21 in the Division 1 WIAA State Team Wrestling Championships.

The match was back and forth through the first five wrestlers before the Vikings won back to back matches in 145 and 152. The difference maker was when the Galloping Ghosts closed out the meet winning four of the last five.

Kaukauna has now won four straight titles while Stoughton has finished runner-up the past three.

In Division 3, Fennimore advanced to the state finals to face Stratford. The Tigers posted a 49-13 victory by winning the last nine weight classes in a row.