Clark lifts No. 1 Badgers to WCHA Championship

MINNEAPOLIS – Emily Clark has a knack for game-winning goals, which was shown once again on Saturday as the junior scored with 2:43 left in regulation to lift the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a thrilling 2-1 win against North Dakota in the semifinals of the 2017 WCHA Final Face-Off.

Clark fired a low wrist shot past UND netminder Lexi Shaw to tally her ninth game-winning goal of the season and her 20th game-winner of her career, lifting UW to Sunday’s championship game at Ridder Arena.

Captain Sydney McKibbon scored midway through the second period to give UW a 1-0 lead, but UND’s Amy Menke scored with less than five minutes to go in the middle frame to even things at one apiece.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 18 saves as the Badgers outshot the Fighting Hawks 49-19. With the win, Desbiens boasts a record of 26-1-4 in net for the Cardinal and White.

Desbiens sits atop the NCAA in goals-against average (0.70), save percentage (.962), win percentage (.903) and shutouts (15).

UW meets Minnesota Duluth on Sunday in a 2 p.m. tilt in Minneapolis. The game can be seen on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports North.