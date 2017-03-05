2017 WIAA State Hockey Results

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The excitement on the ice wrapped up at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday as two new high school champions were crowned.

In the girls field, D.C Everest Co-op took on Green Bay East Co-op with both teams finding the back of the net before the end of regulation. In overtime, the Storm's Katelyn Ramthun tapped in the game-winner in the final three minutes. It's the programs third state title (2008, 2012).

In the boys field, Hudson went head-to-head with Waukesha North Co-op. The Raiders took a 2-0 lead before the Wings sounded the horn. Hudson held on the rest of the way to take the victory, 2-1, and claim their third state championship and first since 2004.