Madison retirement celebration honors one of the country's first female soldiers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special ceremony in Madison Saturday honored one of the Army's first women to join the Army Reserve in the 1970s.

Sergeant First Class Diana Moyers - Siebels is retiring from active duty after 20 years of service.

She was part of the first group of women to join the Army when women first became active soldiers, and is one of the last female soldiers in the Army who joined through the Women's Army Corps Program.

Moyers - Siebels says a lot has changed over the years, "I think now we have a lot of opportunities that we didn't have before. We have army jobs and positions that have been opened up to us, should you want to take advantage of them, that are very good job skills for women on the inside or the outside of the army."

When Moyers - Siebels entered the Army there were only about 500 female soldiers, compared to the roughly 45,000 there are today.



