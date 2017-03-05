WIAA State Gymnastics Results

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 2017 WIAA State Gymnastics Meet wrapped up at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse on Saturday with Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op taking the Division 1 title (147.8167) and Whitefish Bay taking the Division 2 title (140.7833).

Middleton took 5th place (135.1000) while Madison Memorial took 6th (134.7833) in D1.

Mount Horeb placed 3rd (139.3500) while Dodgeville/Mineral Point placed 7th (128.8667) in D2.

For a complete list of the results, go to wiaawi.org or use WKOW 27's WIAA app.