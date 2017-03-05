WIAA State Gymnastics Results - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA State Gymnastics Results

Posted: Updated:

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WKOW) -- The 2017 WIAA State Gymnastics Meet wrapped up at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse on Saturday with Franklin/Muskego/Oak Creek/Whitnall co-op taking the Division 1 title (147.8167) and Whitefish Bay taking the Division 2 title (140.7833). 

Middleton took 5th place (135.1000) while Madison Memorial took 6th (134.7833) in D1.

Mount Horeb placed 3rd (139.3500) while Dodgeville/Mineral Point placed 7th (128.8667) in D2.

For a complete list of the results, go to wiaawi.org or use WKOW 27's WIAA app. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.