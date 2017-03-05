WIAA Girls Basketball Sectionals Results

Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.More >>
The Badgers have set a kickoff time for the season opener. Wisconsin will open up against Utah State on Friday, Sept. 1 at Camp Randall Stadium at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.More >>
Camp Randall stadium is one of the most iconic landmarks in Wisconsin.More >>
The Badgers topped the Flames in an elimination game to advance to the regional championships for the third time as a program.More >>
The Wisconsin softball team (35-17) bowed out of the NCAA Tournament after suffering a 9-0 loss to third-seeded Oregon (50-6) on Sunday afternoon at Jane Sanders Stadium.More >>
State budget talks have hit an impasse in the Wisconsin legislature.More >>
Authorities have hailed a northern Illinois man a hero after he jumped through the open window of a moving car to save the driver, who was having a seizure. Randy Tompkins, of Dixon, was driving his truck Friday afternoon when he spotted a car driving in the wrong lane heading right at him.More >>
The Orange County sheriff says a lone gunman appeared to single out his victims in the Orlando awning factory where he killed 5 people on Monday.More >>
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) discussed a number of issues in a wide-ranging interview on Capital City Sunday this week, including President Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement and the Senate Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.More >>
City of Madison Mayor Paul Soglin told 27 News Monday he is strongly considering a run for Governor in 2018, less than six months after scoffing at the idea.More >>
The Massachusetts area is celebrating the grand opening of a museum dedicated to a children's author icon.More >>
Wisconsin Democrats re-elected Martha Laning to be the head of their state party despite a disastrous 2016 election.More >>
The construction industry is struggling to find skilled workers as home building is on the rise in Wisconsin.More >>
Yardwork is a labor of love for some, but these days it’s common to see a professional crew instead of your neighbor out mowing and clipping.More >>
