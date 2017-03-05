WIAA Girls Basketball Sectionals Results - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA Girls Basketball Sectionals Results

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament is now set. 

Here are the results for the sectional finals:

Division 1

Sectional 1: Appleton North defeated Chippewa Falls, 79-52.

Sectional 2: De Pere defeated Germantown, 67-59.

Sectional 3: Middleton defeated Madison East, 65-38.

Sectional 4: Milwaukee King defeated Oak Creek, 63-52

Division 2

Sectional 1: Hortonville defeated Menomonie, 74-44.

Sectional 2: Beaver Dam defeated Seymour, 66-49.

Sectional 3: Monroe defeated Milton, 72-49. 

Sectional 4: Cudahy defeated Wauwatosa East, 43-34.

Division 3

Sectional 1: Bloomer defeated Somerset, 72-57.

Sectional 2: Wrightstown defeated Amherst, 60-53.

Sectional 3: Edgewood defeated Platteville,57-31.

Sectional 4: Martin Luther defeated Waupun, 63-59. 

Division 4

Sectional 1: Durand defeated Cameron, 69-67. 

Sectional 2: Shiocton defeated Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 61-36. 

Sectional 3: La Crosse Aquinas defeated Darlington, 64-40. 

Sectional 4: Howards Grove defeated Kenosha St. Joseph, 52-50. 

Division 5

Sectional 1: Clayton defeated Mercer, 67-31.

Sectional 2: Loyal defeated Green Bay N.E.W Luth., 68-49.

Sectional 3: Bangor defeated Shullsburg, 63-49. 

Sectional 4: Milwaukee Academy of Science defeated Fall River, 76-74. 

The winning teams will head to the 2017 WIAA Girls State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay, March 9-11. 

