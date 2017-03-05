Army sergeant pens children's book

BARABOO (WKOW) -- When you hear children's book, your next thought probably isn't Army sergeant. That's the reality for John Hallis though.

Hallis is a former Army sergeant and the author of the new book Sara Flutterbye and the Spooky Woods. The inspiration behind it you ask? His daughter Leisha.

Hallis explained on Wake Up Wisconsin Sunday morning, he always loved making up stories to tell Leisha while she was growing up. This book is based on a favorite of both of theirs. It details the quest of Sara Flutterbye as she's trying to find the giant butterflies rumored to live in the Spooky Woods, a fictional part of Baraboo. Leisha is one of the characters in the book.

To find out more about the book you can watch Hallis' interview with his daughter on Wake Up Wisconsin in the attached video. Sara Flutterbye and the Spooky Woods is available on Amazon.