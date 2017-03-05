Beloit police search for man missing since Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit police search for man missing since Friday

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since Friday.

The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find James R. Hoffman. Police say the 59-year-old man was last heard from around 10:30 a.m. Friday. 

He may be driving a 2002 silver GMC Sierra with plate number DY2998. Police say the truck belongs to Paulson Specialties in Beloit, but it does not have any special markings. 

Call 911 with any information.

