Officials: No violence after party with 'gang ties' canceled in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- Officials in Dodge County say a night of stepped up enforcement ended peacefully this weekend.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office had planned extra patrols for Saturday night into Sunday morning, after learning a large party possibly involving people with gang affiliations had been scheduled in Beaver Dam. This comes after a disturbance at a large party on February 18 moved to Madison and turned violent, sending four people to the hospital.



According to Dodge County sheriff's officials, the party rumored at Pop's Eatery Saturday night was canceled, but law enforcement officers were still out to ensure community safety.



The Sheriff's Office released a statement online this weekend that reads, in part:

"The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is happy to report that the event scheduled in the City of Beaver Dam involving individuals with gang ties from Madison has been cancelled. We are pleased that the proactive message and efforts have deterred these activities from taking place. We are pleased that the proactive message and efforts have deterred these activities from taking place. While there were rumors that the event was cancelled, we were not going to cancel our enforcement efforts prematurely as we wanted to ensure community safety. The Sheriff's Office believes these were necessary steps taken this weekend and we concider (sic) the outcome a success as we were able to keep this criminal element from creating disorder in our community."