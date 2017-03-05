Bowlin' for Colons raises money for UW cancer research - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bowlin' for Colons raises money for UW cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- People from all over the area went bowling Sunday for a good cause.

The UW Carbone Cancer Center hosted its annual Bowlin' for Colons at nine different bowling alleys, to raise money for colon cancer research at the cancer center.

Doctors say the event just keeps getting bigger every year. 

"You see survivors, you see family members of folks who have lost their battle with cancer, but everybody's united for this cause," says Dr. Sam Lubner, an oncologist.

Dr. Lubner says he thinks the event will bring in $50 to 70-thousand for the center.

This is the 16th year of Bowlin' for Colons.

