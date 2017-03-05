UPDATE: Victim killed in Highway 33 crash identified

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office identified the Portage man killed in a crash over the weekend. In a Monday release, the 53-year-old victim is identified as Kirk E. Jiannacopoulos.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Center, Highway 33 has reopened as of about 8 p.m. Sunday.



COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Portage man is dead after a crash in the town of Caledonia.



According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Brent Pigorsch, 53, was driving an SUV on Highway 33 near I-90/94 around 3:15 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a car driven by a 53-year-old man from Portage. That man, who has not been identified, died at the crash. Pigorsch was taken to the hospital with injuries.



Authorities say someone reported a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 33 just before the report for the crash. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.



Highway 33 is closed in both directions right now between I-39 and I90/94.